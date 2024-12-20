Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 11:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel partners with Zee5 to offer digital content to its Wifi customers

Bharti Airtel partners with Zee5 to offer digital content to its Wifi customers

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel has entered into a partnership with Zee5, India's leading OTT platform to offer exciting digital content to its WiFi customers. All customers on plans starting at Rs. 699 or higher will have Zee5 included as part of their Airtel WiFi plan at no additional cost.

Following this partnership, Zee5's exclusive content, that includes original shows, chartbuster titles, OTT movies and series across multiple languages will now be available on Airtel WiFi for viewers, giving them access to an exhaustive catalogue of digital content. From popular titles like Sam Bahadur, RRR, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manorathangal, Vikkatakavi, The Chronicles of Amaragiri, AindhamVedham, Gyaarah Gyaarah amongst many others, Airtel WiFi customers can now enjoy a vast repository of 1.5 lakh+ hours of content.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Hyundai Motor becomes first automaker to introduce AGM battery technology

Tata Power partners with Canara Bank to boost rooftop solar adoption

Tata Power partners with Canara Bank to boost rooftop solar adoption

Gravita India concludes Rs 1,000-cr QIP of equity shares

Gravita India concludes Rs 1,000-cr QIP of equity shares

MTAR Tech soars after bagging contracts in clean energy, aerospace segments

MTAR Tech soars after bagging contracts in clean energy, aerospace segments

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps after board to mull fund raising, stock split

Knowledge Marine & Engg jumps after board to mull fund raising, stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon