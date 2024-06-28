Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharti Airtel revises mobile tariffs effective 3rd July

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Bharti Airtel announced revision in mobile tariffs with effect from 03 July 2024.
The company said, "We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers."
The company has maintained that t the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of Rs 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. The company added, "We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

LIVE news: Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 suspended after roof collapse incident

BSE, Sensex, Indian markets

Stock Market Live: New highs; Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty atop 24,100; telecom rally fizzles out

Roof collapse, IGI airport

One dead, several injured in Delhi airport's Terminal-1 roof collapse

Roof collapse, IGI airport

Roof collapses at Terminal-1 of IGI amid heavy rains, one dead, 5 injured

Russia, Russia flag

India, Russia conduct meeting to further enhance defence cooperation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon