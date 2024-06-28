Bharti Airtel revises mobile tariffs effective 3rd July

The company said, "We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers."

The company has maintained that t the mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of Rs 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for Telcos in India. The company added, "We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital."

Bharti Airtel announced revision in mobile tariffs with effect from 03 July 2024.