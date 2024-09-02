Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for chronic heart failure drug

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for chronic heart failure drug

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Biocon Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon, has received approval of its ANDA for Sacubitril/Valsartan Tablets, from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Sacubitril and valsartan combination is used to treat chronic heart failure in adults to help reduce the risk of death and hospitalization. This medicine is also used to treat paediatric patients over the age of one year.
Biocon stated that the approval further adds to its portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The scrip rose 1.14% to close at Rs 359.30 on Friday, 30 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for muted start, signals GIFT Nifty; Auto cos eyed

arrest

Police arrest one more accused in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri mob lynching case

Govt bonds

Indian govt bond yields seen marginally higher, tracking US peers

sajidf,s

Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs 6 cr: Other bollywood realty deals

Gavel, law

3 dead, 3 others injured after overspeeding car overturns in Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon