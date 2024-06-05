Business Standard
Birla Estates enters into JV with Barmalt India for luxury residential project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
With revenue potential of Rs 5,000 cr
Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries, has entered into a joint venture with Barmalt India for a luxury residential group housing development in Sector 31, Gurugram. The land parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approx. 2.4 million square feet offering a revenue potential of approx. Rs 5000 crore.
Located in the upscale micro market of Sector 31 Gurugram, this project boasts of exceptional connectivity to Cyber City, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road. It's also conveniently located close to commercial hubs such as City Centre 29, Signature Towers, 32nd Avenue and Crowne Plaza with easy connectivity via NH-48 as well as the metro line. Regarding infrastructure connectivity, the project is strategically located just off NH-48 offering quick and convenient access to the IGI Airport, Delhi & prime CBD areas of Gurugram. This micro market features premium residential developments, reputed schools and hospitals along with 5 star hotels within the immediate vicinity, ensuring a thriving and vibrant community environment.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

