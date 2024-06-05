KCD Industries India consolidated net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 77.30% to Rs 0.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 46.63% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 391.09% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 83.82% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.30% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.693.0419.303.9321.7413.166.7421.881.100.683.381.681.080.683.361.680.110.682.391.63