Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KCD Industries India consolidated net profit declines 83.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 77.30% to Rs 0.69 crore
Net profit of KCD Industries India declined 83.82% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.30% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.63% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 391.09% to Rs 19.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.693.04 -77 19.303.93 391 OPM %21.7413.16 -6.7421.88 - PBDT1.100.68 62 3.381.68 101 PBT1.080.68 59 3.361.68 100 NP0.110.68 -84 2.391.63 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

KCD Industries India standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Century Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Care Ratings upgrades ratings of Vodafone Idea to "BB+" with 'stable' outlook

Equities roar back on NDA's ascent, banks &amp; FMCG lead surge

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscribed 117.25 times

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon