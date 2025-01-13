Business Standard

Blue Star corrects 23% in six days

Blue Star corrects 23% in six days

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Blue Star dropped 8.68% to Rs 1804, extending its losing streak to six sessions.

Shares of Blue Star have corrected 22.5% in six consecutive sessions. It surged 89% in the past one year.

Blue Star is an Indian multinational home appliances company, headquartered in Mumbai. It specializes in air conditioning, commercial refrigeration and MEP. It is the country's second largest homegrown player in the air conditioning space.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Blue Star rose 36.11% to Rs 96.19 crore while net sales rose 20.40% to Rs 2275.96 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

