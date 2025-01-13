Business Standard

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Nureca Ltd, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2025.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 951 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 15.30% to Rs 754. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 206 shares in the past one month.

Nureca Ltd lost 12.66% to Rs 335.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11438 shares in the past one month.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd shed 11.96% to Rs 6000. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3917 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd corrected 11.75% to Rs 24.27. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3869 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital shares jump on bullish call

Zen Tech board approves investment of up to $10 Million in Zen Technologies USA, Inc.

Volumes spurt at Piramal Pharma Ltd counter

IGL appoints Sukhmal Kumar as Chairman

Birlasoft achieves CMMI V3.0 Level 5 Certification

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

