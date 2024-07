At meeting held on 05 July 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The board of Bank of Baroda at its meeting held on 05 July 2024 has approved raising of additional capital up to Rs.7,500 crore by way of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) or Tier II Debt Capital Instruments with an interchangeability option in India/overseas, in suitable tranches upto 31 March 2025 and beyond if found expedient.