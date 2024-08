At meeting held on 19 August 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company at its meeting held on 19 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Khiroda Jena, as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer (CFO & CRO) and as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 19 August 2024.