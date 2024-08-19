Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculators further reduce net long positions

Pound speculators further reduce net long positions

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators continue to reduce net long position in the Pound futures from their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 47812 contracts in the data reported through August 13, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 26587 net contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SBI

Incremental deposit growth outpaced credit growth since FY22: SBI Research

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

TMB rallies 4% following RBI approval of Salee Sukumaran Nair as MD, CEO

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: Student arrested in Kolkata over 'Assassinate Mamata' social media post

helicopter crash,Shiv Sena helicopter crash

2 rescued, 1 missing after mass of ice hits climbing team on Pak peak

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma to commercialise China plant in 3rd quarter of FY25: CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon