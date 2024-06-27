Board of Gufic BioSciences approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 27 June 2024The Board of Gufic BioSciences at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved the appointment of Kamal Kishore Seth (DIN: 00194986) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the Company, for an initial term of 5 years with effect from 27 June 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders.
The Board also accepted the resignation of Dilip Ghosh (DIN: 00412406) from the position of Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from the closing of business hours on 27 June 2024.
