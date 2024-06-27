Business Standard
Board of Gufic BioSciences approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 June 2024
The Board of Gufic BioSciences at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved the appointment of Kamal Kishore Seth (DIN: 00194986) as an Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) of the Company, for an initial term of 5 years with effect from 27 June 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders.
The Board also accepted the resignation of Dilip Ghosh (DIN: 00412406) from the position of Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from the closing of business hours on 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

