Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HSCL approves conversion of OCDs and acquisition of shares of Birla Tyres

Board of HSCL approves conversion of OCDs and acquisition of shares of Birla Tyres

Image

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 March 2025

The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical at its meeting held on 29 March 2025 has approved the conversion of 30,00,000 no. of 0.01% Secured Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) held by the Company into equity shares of Birla Tyres (BTL) and subsequent acquisition of 9,999 existing equity shares of BTL held by Dalmia Bharat Refractories.

On completion of the above conversion of OCDs into equity shares and acquisition of shares from existing shareholders of BTL, BTL will become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G R Infraprojects completes transfer of wholly owned subsidiary

G R Infraprojects completes transfer of wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Green Energy commissions further 37.50 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions further 37.50 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat

Board of Manappuram Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 5,500 cr in FY26

Board of Manappuram Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 5,500 cr in FY26

The Ramco Cements increases cement grinding capacity at Kalavatala plant

The Ramco Cements increases cement grinding capacity at Kalavatala plant

Power Mech Projects secures order worth Rs 425 cr

Power Mech Projects secures order worth Rs 425 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon