Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery approves allotment of 7.29 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 26 August 2024
The Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery at its meeting held on 26 August 2024 has approved the allotment of 7,29,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 575 per share payable for an aggregate amount of Rs 41.96 crore on preferential basis.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs.10,35,78,030/- comprising of 1,03,57,803 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each.
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

