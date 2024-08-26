Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery approves allotment of 7.29 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

At meeting held on 26 August 2024

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs.10,35,78,030/- comprising of 1,03,57,803 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery at its meeting held on 26 August 2024 has approved the allotment of 7,29,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 575 per share payable for an aggregate amount of Rs 41.96 crore on preferential basis.