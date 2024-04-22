Board of PVV Infra to consider proposal for bonus issue and stock split

On 29 April 2024

i. To recommend and approve issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company.

ii. To consider a proposal of sub-division/split in the face value of equity shares of the Company.

pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. iii. To consider the proposal of increase in Authorized share capital of the company.

The Board of PVV Infra will meet on 29 April 2024 to consider the following items: