Board of PVV Infra to consider proposal for bonus issue and stock split

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
On 29 April 2024
The Board of PVV Infra will meet on 29 April 2024 to consider the following items:
i. To recommend and approve issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company.
ii. To consider a proposal of sub-division/split in the face value of equity shares of the Company.
pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. iii. To consider the proposal of increase in Authorized share capital of the company.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

