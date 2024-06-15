Business Standard
Board of TARC approves raising funds to refinance NCDs

Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 15 June 2024
The Board of TARC at its meeting held on 15 June 2024 has accorded in-principal approval for raising funds from banks/ NBFCs and/or fresh issuance of non convertible debentures on private placement basis not exceeding Rs 750 crore to refinance the existing NCDs of the company.
The Board has also accorded its consent to redeem the existing NCDs and given its consent for change in terms and conditions of the NCDs, subject to such necessary approvals as may be required in order to reduce borrowing cost.
First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

