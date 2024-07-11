Bondada Engineering unit receives work orders worth Rs 316.82 cr

Bondada Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Managed Services has received work orders from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services aggregating Rs 316.82 crore. The details of the orders include:
1. TG_Main SP O&M Contract_Facility
2. TG_Main SP O&M Contract_Fiber & FTTx
3. TG_Main SP O&M Contract_Tower
Yearly contract value Rs. 1,05,60,98,466/- (including GST)
Periodicity of the contract 3 Years Contract Period 01st Jul 2024 to 30th Jun 2027
