UCO Bank reviews benchmark rates and MCLRs

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
UCO Bank has reviewed the benchmark rates and decided for revision in MCLR (Overnight/Six month) and TBLR, as detailed hereunder:

MCLR Tenor
Revised Rate (with effect from 11.07.2024)
Overnight
8.15%
One month
8.30%
Three month
8.50%
Six month
8.75%
One year
8.90%
Other Benchmark Rates
Benchmark Rate TBLR (3 month)-w.e.f - 11.07.2024 6.85% TBLR (6 month)- w.e.f- 11.07.2024 6.95% TBLR (12 month)- w.e.f - 11.07.2024 7.00% Repo Linked Rate - UCO Float 9.30% Base Rate 9.60% BPLR 14.25%
The revised (Overnight/Six month) and TBLR is effective from 11 July 2024. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR (One month/Three month/One year), Repo Linked rate, Base Rate and BPLR remain unchanged.
First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

