Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 109.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 53.82 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 60.13% to Rs 17.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 219.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 109.81% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.