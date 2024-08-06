Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 5.79%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.37%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 11.53% over last one month compared to 10.44% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX
Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 5.79% today to trade at Rs 1189.55. The BSE Realty index is up 1.37% to quote at 7828.37. The index is down 10.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 4.17% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.51% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 80.32 % over last one year compared to the 19.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 11.53% over last one month compared to 10.44% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7078 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17268 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 551 on 09 Aug 2023.
