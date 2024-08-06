Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 5.79%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.37%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 11.53% over last one month compared to 10.44% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.27% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 5.79% today to trade at Rs 1189.55. The BSE Realty index is up 1.37% to quote at 7828.37. The index is down 10.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 4.17% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 3.51% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 80.32 % over last one year compared to the 19.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.