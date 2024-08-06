Angel One adds 1.07 million new clients in month of July

Average client funding records growth of 22.8% on MoM basis

Average client funding book stood at Rs 3732 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM growth of 22.8% and YoY growth of 216.4%.

No. of orders stood at 17.13 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM growth of 2% and YoY growth of 57.1%.

Average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 43,48,700 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM decline of 4.9% and YoY growth of 54.5%.

Angel One's client base increased to 25.79 million in month of July 2024, compared to 24.72 million in June 2024 and 15.65 million in July 2023.