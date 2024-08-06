Angel One adds 1.07 million new clients in month of July

Average client funding records growth of 22.8% on MoM basisAngel One's client base increased to 25.79 million in month of July 2024, compared to 24.72 million in June 2024 and 15.65 million in July 2023.
Average client funding book stood at Rs 3732 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM growth of 22.8% and YoY growth of 216.4%.
No. of orders stood at 17.13 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM growth of 2% and YoY growth of 57.1%.
Average daily turnover in overall equity segment stood at Rs 43,48,700 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM decline of 4.9% and YoY growth of 54.5%.
Average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 42,79,100 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM decline of 5.1% and YoY growth of 54.3%.
Average daily turnover in cash segment stood at Rs 11,300 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM growth of 6.7% and YoY growth of 160.4%.
Average daily turnover in commodity segment stood at Rs 58,300 crore in July 2024, recording a MoM growth of 11.2% and YoY growth of 128.1%.
