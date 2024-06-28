Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Insignia' in Bengaluru

With a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 cr

Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments (Limited edition Sky Villas) spread across a sprawling 6-acre land parcel.

The project has a Revenue Potential of Rs 1,100 crore. Brigade Insignia promises a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and luxury. While the thoughtfully designed residences are crafted to maximize light and ventilation, the expansive 6-acre campus ensures ample open space for residents to unwind and connect with nature.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.