Brigade Group launches premium residential project 'Brigade Insignia' in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
With a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 cr
Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments (Limited edition Sky Villas) spread across a sprawling 6-acre land parcel.
The project has a Revenue Potential of Rs 1,100 crore. Brigade Insignia promises a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort and luxury. While the thoughtfully designed residences are crafted to maximize light and ventilation, the expansive 6-acre campus ensures ample open space for residents to unwind and connect with nature.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

