Cabinet approves 8th Pay Commission

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and pensioners. The decision was announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who stated that the commission will be formed soon.

Currently, salaries and pensions are determined based on the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations, which came into effect in 2016. The 7th Pay Commission's term is set to expire in 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision, stating it will improve the quality of life for government employees and boost consumption. He expressed gratitude for the dedicated service of all government employees in building a "Viksit Bharat."

 

Leaders of Railway Unions, including the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, thanked the government for approving the 8th Pay Commission. This decision will benefit over 45 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

