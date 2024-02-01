Cabinet approves continuation of Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies for export of Apparels

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the continuation of Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for export of Apparel/Garments and Made ups upto 31st March 2026. Continuation of Scheme for proposed duration of two (2) years will provide stable policy regime which is essential for long term trade planning, more so in the textiles sector where orders can be placed in advance for long term delivery. The continuation of RoSCTL will ensure predictability and stability in policy regime, help remove the burden of taxes and levies and provide level playing field on the principle that goods are exported and not domestic taxes. The Union Cabinet had given approval of the scheme up to 31.03.2020 and further approval was given for continuation of RoSCTL till 31st March 2024.