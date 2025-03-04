Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacite Infra board to mull fund raising on 6 March' 25

Capacite Infra board to mull fund raising on 6 March' 25

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Capacite infraprojects said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 6 March 2025 to consider various fund-raising option (debt) on private placement basis.

The announcement was made after market hours on 3 March 2025.

Capacite Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of buildings & factories with specializion in the construction of high-rise and super-high-rise residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, including super-speciality hospitals, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.81% to Rs 52.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 29.58 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 22.84% YoY to Rs 590.48 crore during the period under review.

 

The counter rallied 3.08% to settle at Rs 311.20 on Monday, 3 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors to demerge its businesses into two separate listed companies

Tata Motors to demerge its businesses into two separate listed companies

BHEL ends sharply higher amid buzz regarding NTPC's Singrauli Thermal Project

BHEL ends sharply higher amid buzz regarding NTPC's Singrauli Thermal Project

Ugro Capital gains as board to mull fund raising

Ugro Capital gains as board to mull fund raising

Power Grid Corp gains after board OKs to raise upto Rs 1,200 cr via bonds

Power Grid Corp gains after board OKs to raise upto Rs 1,200 cr via bonds

Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

Kesar India spurts on fixing record date for bonus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEDelhi Air Quality TodayOscars 2025 Winner ListTrump Ukraine aid pauseWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon