Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore
Net loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.03 500 0.230.15 53 OPM %-327.780 --291.3020.00 - PBDT-0.590.18 PL -0.660.21 PL PBT-0.590.18 PL -0.660.21 PL NP-0.390.15 PL -0.460.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Syschem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VTM standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Knowledge Marine ends higher after bagging LoA for $40 mn contract in Myanmar

Easy Trip Planners reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon