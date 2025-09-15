Monday, September 15, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Ceigall India added 1.76% to Rs 274 after the company has been emerged as lowest (L1) bidder from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the construction project worth Rs 509.20 crore.

The project includes development and construction of internal road networks within Pockets B, C, and D of Aerotropolis City, located in S.A.S Nagar. The scope of work includes comprehensive civil works for road infrastructure, along with allied public health services and electrical installations to support the urban infrastructure.

The order entails a construction phase of 24 months with defect liability period of 36 months after completion of project. The project cost stood at Rs 467.93 crore while awarded cost stands at Rs 509.20 crore.

 

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

Siemens Ltd in demand

Siemens Ltd in demand

STL Networks hits the roof after securing Rs 359 crore contract from PowerGrid Teleservices

STL Networks hits the roof after securing Rs 359 crore contract from PowerGrid Teleservices

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon