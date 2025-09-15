MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148115, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148115, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25096.9. The Sensex is at 81886.33, down 0.02%. MRF Ltd has risen around 2.49% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.65, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3020 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9214 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 35.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
