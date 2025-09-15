Monday, September 15, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148115, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148115, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25096.9. The Sensex is at 81886.33, down 0.02%. MRF Ltd has risen around 2.49% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.65, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3020 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9214 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

Hemisphere Properties India allots preference shares of Rs 75 cr to Govt. of India

Hemisphere Properties India allots preference shares of Rs 75 cr to Govt. of India

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd soars 0.61%, up for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd soars 0.61%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon