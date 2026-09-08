Ceigall India successfully bids for Bhadokhara mining project in Bihar

Ceigall India has emerged as the H1 bidder in the project allotment/leasing of stone blocks in Nawada District Lot-4) (Bhadokhara, Block-D) under Competitive Bidding through E-Reverse Auction from Government of Bihar, Department of Mines and Geology on 07 September 2026.

The project is valued at Rs 214.52 crore over the five year period.