Ceigall India successfully bids for Bhadokhara mining project in Bihar
Ceigall India has emerged as the H1 bidder in the project allotment/leasing of stone blocks in Nawada District Lot-4) (Bhadokhara, Block-D) under Competitive Bidding through E-Reverse Auction from Government of Bihar, Department of Mines and Geology on 07 September 2026.
The project is valued at Rs 214.52 crore over the five year period.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST