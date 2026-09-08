Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GSP Crop Science Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd and Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2026.

GSP Crop Science Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd and Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2026.

Atal Realtech Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 21.21 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

GSP Crop Science Ltd tumbled 16.25% to Rs 502. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10804 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd crashed 14.24% to Rs 301.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7320 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd pared 12.51% to Rs 27.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2954 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd slipped 10.47% to Rs 57.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1031 shares in the past one month.

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