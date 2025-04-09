Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chavda Infra gains after securing Rs 73-cr order

Chavda Infra gains after securing Rs 73-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Chavda Infra rose 1.67% to Rs 128 after the company announced that it had secured a construction order worth Rs 72.75 crore for a commercial building project named Corporate House for Nirma in Bodakdev, Gujarat.

The project includes R.C.C. work, masonry, plastering, and other related activities, and it is set to be completed within 24 months.

Meanwhile, the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 291.73 crore during the current financial year, bringing the total value of orders on hand to Rs 1,378.53 crore. The unexecuted order book as of today stands at Rs 797.82 crore.

Chavda Infra is a construction company engaged in the design and development of residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructure projects.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 55.7% to Rs 18.76 crore on a 49.3% rise in net sales to Rs 241.66 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

