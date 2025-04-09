Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greaves Electric Mobility launches all-new Ampere Reo 80

Greaves Electric Mobility launches all-new Ampere Reo 80

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

At introductory price of Rs 59,900/-

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton (GCL), has launched the all-new Ampere Reo 80 X a smart, safe, and economical electric scooter tailored for everyday use across Indias streets and neighbourhoods.

Designed for the mass market and aligned with Amperes vision of Har Gully Electric, the new Reo 80 represents a major step in democratising smart and sustainable mobility for all segments of the population.

With an introductory price of just ₹59,900, the Reo 80 delivers Better Savings and Better Safety, packed with features that make it suitable for first-time EV users, students, elderly riders, and families.

 

The new Reo 80 is Amperes upgraded version of its flagship scooter Reo, an e-2W, low speed e scooter designed for sub-25 kmph speed. Deliveries of the new Ampere Reo 80 will begin across India starting April 2025.

Key Features of the All-New Ampere Reo 80: h

Colored LCD Cluster for clear ride insights h Safe LFP Battery ensuring long life and thermal safety h Front Disc Brake for enhanced control h Keyless Start with Premium Keyfob h No License, No Registration Required, making it hassle-free h Dual-Tone Sporty Colors V available in Black, Red, Blue, and White h Range of 80 km on a Single Charge h Stylish Alloy Wheels for a premium look and feel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Builders CFO Rishabh Gupta resigns

Deepak Builders CFO Rishabh Gupta resigns

Mphasis gets U.S. patent for quantum prediction system

Mphasis gets U.S. patent for quantum prediction system

Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engg commissions solar power plant in Jharkhand

Gensol Engg commissions solar power plant in Jharkhand

TeleCanor Global standalone net profit rises 302.94% in the March 2025 quarter

TeleCanor Global standalone net profit rises 302.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon