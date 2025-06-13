Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China stocks off one-month high, risk appetite hurt on Middle-east worries

China stocks off one-month high, risk appetite hurt on Middle-east worries

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Asian stocks plunged on Friday after Israel conducted "pre-emptive" strikes on Iran; targeting several nuclear and military assets. Israel also declared a state of emergency following this. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8 percent to 3,377 as Israel-Iran tensions intensified and China- US trade optimism faded. The index had hit a one-month high yesterday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also fell 0.6 percent to 23,892.56.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

