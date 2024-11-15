Business Standard
Cipla allots 17,064 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Cipla has allotted 17,064 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each, pursuant to exercise of employee stock options / stock appreciation rights under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021 of the Company.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,61,52,25,016 comprising of 80,76,12,508 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

