Business Standard
Tata Power acquires transmission project (ERES-XXXIX)

Tata Power acquires transmission project (ERES-XXXIX)

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Tata Power Company has signed the Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') and acquired 100% equity stake in ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission (ERES-XXXIX), a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The Company is a SPV formed in 27 March 2024, specifically to establish the transmission system for ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission (Gopalpur, Odisha) which comprises Angul to Gopalpur ~190 km of 765 KV D/C line, Gopalpur 765/400 KV GIS substation, Bay Ext. at Angul (765 KV AIS) and at OPTCL-Gopalpur (400 KV GIS S/s to be developed by OPTCL). Also, there is a ~12 km of 400 KV D/C line from OPTCL (Gopalpur) 400 KV GIS S/s to Gopalpur 765 KV GIS S/s. The schedule date of commercial operation (SCOD) of the said SPV will be on 31 December 2027.

 

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

