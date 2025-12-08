Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) announced that it has received significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer for the construction of fully electric TRAnsverse tugs.

As per the companys classification, the significant order lies between Rs 250 to 500 crore.

The order covers the construction of four 26-metre, fully electric TRAnsverse (TRAnsverse 2600E) tugs with a 70-ton bollard pull at CSL, with an option for up to four additional vessels. The tugs will be constructed according to Svitzers specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan and advancement in operations worldwide. The delivery of the tugs is targeted to commence from late 2027.

The association combines Svitzers global expertise in advanced and sustainable towage solutions with CSLs proven shipbuilding capabilities, skilled workforce and local innovation

 

Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships. The company reported a 43.08% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.53 crore on a 2.15% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,118.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 1,642.90 on the BSE.

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Clear Secured Services' market entry tapers under selling pressure

Sensex slumps 315 pts; broader market underperforms

BSE SME Ravelcare opens with a pop

India's auto retails grow modestly by 2.14% in November; FADA reports

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

