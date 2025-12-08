Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Ravelcare opens with a pop

BSE SME Ravelcare opens with a pop

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Ravelcare traded at Rs 190.95 on the BSE, a premium of 46.88% compared with the issue price of Rs 130.

The scrip was listed at Rs 201, a premium of 54.62% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 208.95 and a low of Rs 190.95. About 7.46 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ravelcare's IPO was subscribed 406.72 times. The issue opened on 1 December and closed on 3 December 2025. The price band was set at Rs 123-130 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to 18,54,000 equity shares, including 94,000 shares reserved for the market maker.

Net proceeds will be used for marketing and advertising to enhance brand visibility, setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the issue, Ravelcare raised Rs 6.82 crore from anchor investors on 28 November 2025, allotting 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 130 each to six investors.

Ravelcare is a digital-first beauty and personal care brand offering haircare, skincare and bodycare products through a D2C model supported by leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms. While it currently relies on third-party manufacturers, it plans to establish its own integrated 1,050 Tons Per Annum (TPA) manufacturing facility in Amravati. The company has also expanded into markets such as the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the USA and Saudi Arabia, leveraging data-driven product development and personalized customer engagement.

As of 30 September 2025, the company employed 20 people.

For the period ended 30 September 2025, it reported revenue of Rs 14.39 crore and a restated profit after tax of Rs 3.19 crore.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

