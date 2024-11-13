Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit rises 24.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.97% to Rs 6.52 croreNet profit of Coral India Finance & Housing rose 24.40% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.97% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.528.25 -21 OPM %83.2879.15 -PBDT6.985.77 21 PBT6.965.75 21 NP5.664.55 24
