Coromandel International launches new fertilizer - Paramfos Plus

'Paramfos Plus' fertiliser contains 16% Nitrogen, 20% Phosphorus, and 13% Sulphur, along with an additional 0.6% Magnesium. The added Magnesium boosts photosynthesis, chlorophyll production, and promotes the vegetative growth of plants leading to improvement in both quality and yield. It is versatile and can be applied both as a basal and top dressing for a wide variety of crops, including paddy, cotton, maize, sugarcane, pulses, ragi, groundnut, oilseeds, and vegetables. Additionally, it is suitable for use on cereals, legumes, tuber crops, fruit-bearing plants, and various horticultural crops, ensuring comprehensive nutrient support across diverse agricultural practices.

Coromandel International launched a new magnesium-fortified complex grade fertiliser 'Paramfos Plus' in Bengaluru.