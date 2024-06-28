Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coromandel International launches new fertilizer - Paramfos Plus

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Coromandel International launched a new magnesium-fortified complex grade fertiliser 'Paramfos Plus' in Bengaluru.
'Paramfos Plus' fertiliser contains 16% Nitrogen, 20% Phosphorus, and 13% Sulphur, along with an additional 0.6% Magnesium. The added Magnesium boosts photosynthesis, chlorophyll production, and promotes the vegetative growth of plants leading to improvement in both quality and yield. It is versatile and can be applied both as a basal and top dressing for a wide variety of crops, including paddy, cotton, maize, sugarcane, pulses, ragi, groundnut, oilseeds, and vegetables. Additionally, it is suitable for use on cereals, legumes, tuber crops, fruit-bearing plants, and various horticultural crops, ensuring comprehensive nutrient support across diverse agricultural practices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bain Capital

Private equity major Bain Capital to allocate 20% of Asia fund to India

Barbados weather live updates

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

breath analyser equipment

Centre looks to standardise breath analyser equipment to ensure accuracy

Market, stock market

Sensex six-day winning run ends, drops by 210 points; Nifty down by 34

direct taxes

Bandhan Bank launches new service for online collection of direct taxes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon