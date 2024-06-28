Business Standard
Orchid Pharma partners with Cipla to launch antibiotic drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India



Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Orchid Pharma announced the launch of its new drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, which has been approved for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract infections (cUTI), Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) indications.
In a landmark collaboration, Orchid Pharma has partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of this breakthrough antibiotic combination across India.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

