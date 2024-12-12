Business Standard
Cummins India introduces aftermarket solutions for construction and mining segments

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

At baumaCONEXPO India 2024

Cummins India unveiled its advanced range of Aftermarket Solutions for back-up power gensets, construction and mining segments at the 7th edition of baumaCONEXPO India 2024.

The newly unveiled solutions include DATUM S - an extension to the innovative fuel management solutions from Cummins India, OptiNAS+ Hydraulic Oil Filter, and DG Blue Diesel Exhaust Fluid for CPCBIV+ gensets. These solutions have been developed to help customers endure the tough and demanding conditions of construction and mining operations while fully complying with the strict emission standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

