Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW solar power project in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid, District: Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
With commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,434 MW.
Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.45 p.m. on 11 December 2024 to declare commissioning of the plant.
