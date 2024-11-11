Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit declines 10.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.96% to Rs 91.02 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) declined 10.39% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.96% to Rs 91.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.02108.31 -16 OPM %37.6837.61 -PBDT43.5149.31 -12 PBT40.0346.27 -13 NP30.2833.79 -10
