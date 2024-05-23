Datamatics Global Services recognized as India's Top 500 Value Creators 2023

By Dun & Bradstreet

Datamatics Global Services today announced that it has been recognized as amongst the 'India's Top 500 Value Creators 2023' by Dun & Bradstreet.

The list of top 500 value creators is curated from the companies that are listed on BSE and NSE for the last five-year period. These companies were measured against more than 25 parameters, that assessed both market value and intrinsic value of the company. Datamatics is identified amongst the top value creators for creating long-term value to all their stakeholders beyond financial growth, outperforming on business productivity, business resilience, and sustainability aspects

