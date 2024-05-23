Business Standard
Brigade Group signs JDA to develop a residential project on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
With gross development of Rs 720 cr
Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project spread across 6.9 acres with a total development potential of around 0.8 Mn Sqft and Gross Development Value of Rs. 720 crore.
The land is lake facing and located in the prime neighbourhood of Old Madras Road. The main USP of the project is its proximity to micro-markets like Indiranagar and Whitefield, in addition to good connectivity to other important parts of the city. The project will be in line with Brigade's innovative design, commitment to sustainability and amenities that for a contemporary living experience.
First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

