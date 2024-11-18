DCB Bank allots Tier 2 bonds of Rs 400 cr

The Board of DCB Bank at its meeting held on 18 November 2024 has allotted today on a private placement basis 9.20% non-convertible, listed, rated, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up, redeemable, cumulative, Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures (Series I) for inclusion in Tier 2 Capital of the Bank, of the face value of Rs.100,000 each (Bonds) at par aggregating up to Rs. 400 crore.
