DCB Bank allots Tier 2 bonds of Rs 400 cr

DCB Bank allots Tier 2 bonds of Rs 400 cr

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Board of DCB Bank at its meeting held on 18 November 2024 has allotted today on a private placement basis 9.20% non-convertible, listed, rated, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up, redeemable, cumulative, Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures (Series I) for inclusion in Tier 2 Capital of the Bank, of the face value of Rs.100,000 each (Bonds) at par aggregating up to Rs. 400 crore.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

