Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Indraprastha Gas Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indraprastha Gas Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 419.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.28 lakh shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 November 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 419.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.28 lakh shares. The stock dropped 18.88% to Rs.329.20. Volumes stood at 27.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 37.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.35% to Rs.600.85. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Mahanagar Gas Ltd recorded volume of 40.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.45 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.76% to Rs.1,132.00. Volumes stood at 3.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 29.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.25% to Rs.1,904.65. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Euro seen supported above $1.05; All eyes on ECB Lagarde's speech

Euro seen supported above $1.05; All eyes on ECB Lagarde's speech

HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Country Head for India

HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Country Head for India

Hinduja Global slumps on recording dismal Q2 numbers

Hinduja Global slumps on recording dismal Q2 numbers

Energy shares fall

Energy shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.34% to Rs.1,057.95. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,400; Nifty at 23,500; IT drags, Metal leads

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Latest LIVE: Manipur CM Biren Singh convenes NDA meeting to discuss developing situation

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Bank boards to be cognisant of build-up of concentrations in biz model: Das

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Hardie-Zampa put Australia on top

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Cong asks PM to visit state; seeks Shah's resignation amid Manipur violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon