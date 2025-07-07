Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCX Systems jumps after receiving industrial license for defence manufacturing

DCX Systems jumps after receiving industrial license for defence manufacturing

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

DCX Systems gained 2.93% to Rs 293.05 after the company announced it had received an industrial license to manufacture high-end defence electronics.

The license, granted by the Industrial Licensing Section under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, allows DCX to produce, assemble, and test radar systems and electronic warfare (EW) systems, along with the integration and manufacture of avionics and other defence electronic equipment.

The licensed operations will be located at the Aerospace SEZ in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, specifically at Plot Nos. 29, 30, and 107 in the Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park.

The announcement is seen as a positive development by traders, given the high-value nature of the defence and aerospace segments and their long-term growth potential.

 

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing players for manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harnesses assemblies, printed circuit board assembly.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on a 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY2

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

