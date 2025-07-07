Monday, July 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems receives Industrial License for manufacturing avionics and defence equipment

DCX Systems receives Industrial License for manufacturing avionics and defence equipment

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
DCX Systems has been granted an Industrial License to manufacture the following items:

1 - Production, Assembly and Testing of Radar Systems and EW Systems.
2 - Integration and Manufacture of Avionics & Defence Electronic Equipment

Further, the Industrial License undertaking to manufacture above mentioned items shall be located at Aerospace SEZ Sector, Plot No 29,30 & 107, Southern Block, Hitech, Defence and Aerospace Park, Kavadadasanahalli, Hobli, Devanahalli, Channarayapatna, Bengaluru, Karnataka 562110.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Borosil Renewables' German subsidiary files for insolvency

Borosil Renewables' German subsidiary files for insolvency

Rajshree Polypack gains on securing Rs 3-cr supply order

Rajshree Polypack gains on securing Rs 3-cr supply order

Puravankara jumps after bagging Chembur redevelopment project

Puravankara jumps after bagging Chembur redevelopment project

INR comes off one-month peak

INR comes off one-month peak

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon