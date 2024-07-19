Dee Development bags supply order from BHEL worth over Rs 6 crore

Dee Development Engineers informed that it has bagged a purchase order worth Rs 6.33 crore from the Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

The contract is for supplying turbin integral piping (P-92) of 26.2 MT. The time period by which the order(s) /contract(s) is to be executed is June 2025 to August 2025.

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

The scrip fell 2.94% to currently trade at Rs 350 on the BSE.