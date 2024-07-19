Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dee Development bags supply order from BHEL worth over Rs 6 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Dee Development Engineers informed that it has bagged a purchase order worth Rs 6.33 crore from the Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).
The contract is for supplying turbin integral piping (P-92) of 26.2 MT. The time period by which the order(s) /contract(s) is to be executed is June 2025 to August 2025.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.
The scrip fell 2.94% to currently trade at Rs 350 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex declines 350 pts, Mid, SmallCap indices fall 2%

GOP voters welcome Trump's somewhat softened tone during RNC speech

LIVE news: Credit growth should not run ahead of deposit growth, says RBI Governor Das

Jagan writes to PM Modi over alleged atrocities against YSRCP cadres

IT ministry asks tech firms to find age verification methods under data law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon