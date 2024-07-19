Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Strong Capital Inflows Support Rupee, Says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
According to RBI Bulletin, the Indian rupee has begun to gain in July on the back of strong capital inflows, barring intermittent corrections, in spite of increase in the trade deficit and firming international crude prices weighing on the downside. Despite volatility triggered by spillovers over market expectations relating to the future course of monetary policy and a fluctuating US dollar (DXY), the rupee is trading in a tight range. Currency hedging costs have accordingly become lower than earlier. The euro is being reportedly preferred as the currency to fund long rupee carry trade. Meanwhile, in June, INR depreciated by 0.1 per cent (m-o-m) vis-vis the US dollar as emerging market currencies faced depreciating pressures on the back of the strengthening US dollar and rising commodity prices. The INR, however, remained one of the least volatile major currencies during the month, the central bank noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex declines 350 pts, Mid, SmallCap indices fall 2%

GOP voters welcome Trump's somewhat softened tone during RNC speech

LIVE news: Credit growth should not run ahead of deposit growth, says RBI Governor Das

Jagan writes to PM Modi over alleged atrocities against YSRCP cadres

IT ministry asks tech firms to find age verification methods under data law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon